Chinese state councilor stresses sustainable development of charity

Xinhua) 09:36, September 06, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Sunday stressed efforts to promote sustainable and sound development of charity in the new era.

Wang made the remarks while attending a gathering for the top charity award in Beijing. He called for efforts to carry forward China's traditional virtues and make the charitable undertaking play a better role in promoting common prosperity.

China's charity service has made great progress since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012 and has made important contributions to poverty eradication, combating COVID-19 and building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects, Wang noted.

Efforts should be made to enforce the Charity Law, improve and implement incentive policies and strengthen areas of weakness impeding the charity service, so as to consolidate the achievements in poverty alleviation, and guarantee people's basic livelihood, Wang said.

Wang also demanded effective supervision, industrial self-discipline and information disclosure.

Sunday marks China's Charity Day, which falls on Sept. 5 every year.

