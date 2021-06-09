Home>>
Full text: Joint Statement on Enhancing Sustainable Development Cooperation of the Lancang-Mekong Countries
(Xinhua) 11:20, June 09, 2021
CHONGQING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Following is the full text of the joint statement on enhancing sustainable development cooperation of the Lancang-Mekong countries issued at the Sixth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Chongqing on Tuesday. Enditem
