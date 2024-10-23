China launches new remote-sensing satellite group

Xinhua) 11:06, October 23, 2024

XICHANG, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-2C carrier rocket on Wednesday to place a new group of remote-sensing satellites in space.

The satellites of the Yaogan-43 03 group were launched at 9:09 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and entered the preset orbit.

They will be mainly used for tests on new technologies for low-orbit constellations.

This was the 542nd flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying the satellites of the Yaogan-43 03 group blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 23, 2024. The satellites of the Yaogan-43 03 group were launched at 9:09 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the preset orbit. (Photo by Li Zhiyong/Xinhua)

