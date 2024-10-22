China launches Tianping-3 satellite

A Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the Tianping-3 blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 22, 2024. The satellite was launched at 8:10 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has successfully entered its preset orbit. (Photo by Zheng Taotao/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday sent a new satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The satellite, Tianping-3, was launched at 8:10 a.m. (Beijing Time) using a Long March-6 carrier rocket, and has successfully entered its preset orbit.

It will provide services such as atmospheric space environment surveys and orbital prediction model corrections.

