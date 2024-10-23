Hong Kong museum displays early Chinese photography collection

Xinhua) 08:47, October 23, 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Over 500 photographs taken in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and early 20th century will be on display at the Hong Kong Museum of History from Wednesday, selected from over 24,000 photographs in a collection donated by the Moonchu Foundation on Tuesday.

The exhibits captured moments of major historical events such as the Second Opium War (1856-1860) and the First Sino-Japanese War (1894-1895), and provided records of the urban landscapes, historic buildings and people's livelihood in those days. Most of the exhibits have never been publicly displayed before.

Highlights include a picture taken 180 years ago of Nam Van in Macao, which is one of the earliest photographs of China in existence today. Notable works like stereoscopic photos taken by American photographer James Ricalton in 1900 and landscape photographs taken by famous Chinese photographer Lai Fong are on display.

Exhibition goers can also find photos known as "Cartes de visite" in the size of a calling card, which were popular for exchanges in social gatherings during the 19th century.

The donation provides excellent materials for studying modern Chinese society and increasing the public's understanding of Chinese history from a century ago, said Kevin Yeung, secretary for culture, sports and tourism of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government when addressing Tuesday's opening ceremony.

Established in 2007, Moonchu Foundation is dedicated to supporting culture and education-related research, publications and talks.

The exhibition is one of the events of the 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival. It will run through Feb. 3 next year.

