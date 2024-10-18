China welcomes global business people to share Hong Kong's prosperity: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:39, October 18, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's rating as the world's freest economy reflects the international community's recognition of the city's unique status, advantages and the prospects of "one country, two systems," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query about Canada's Fraser Institute ranking Hong Kong as the world's freest economy among 165 economies in the Economic Freedom of the World 2024 Annual Report.

Since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has maintained its position as an international financial, shipping, and trading center, and kept a free and open business environment, Mao said.

Hong Kong will have a better future, Mao said, adding that business people from across the world are welcome to seize opportunities and enjoy Hong Kong's prosperity.

