Business communities in Hong Kong to explore opportunities in Shandong

Xinhua) 10:40, October 22, 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of consular corps and business communities in Hong Kong on Monday embarked on a trip to east China's Shandong Province to explore potential business opportunities.

Addressing a launching ceremony at the Hong Kong International Airport, Cui Jianchun, commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said that the purpose of the visit is to experience Shandong's charm and vitality while at the same time exploring new business opportunities and promoting cooperation between Hong Kong and Shandong.

"Shandong has played a big role in supporting the growth of the overall Chinese economy," Cui said, hoping that the foreign consular corps and business community in Hong Kong will continue to firm up confidence in China, and continue to participate in high-level cooperation between Hong Kong and Shandong.

Alice Mudumi, consul political and economic of Zimbabwe in Hong Kong, told Xinhua that in addition to Zimbabwe's abundant natural resources, Chinese investors have shown great interest in the country's fast-growing blueberry industry. She hoped to gain more understanding of Chinese culture during this trip and find more potential investors for Zimbabwe's industries.

Jonathan Vavasour, general counsel, strategy director and company secretary of Bupa Hong Kong, said that he expected to see a "true China story" via the visit. He was especially interested in visiting the industrial park of traditional Chinese medicine, and hoped to tap business opportunities.

During the seven-day trip, the delegation will visit major companies and industrial parks in six cities including Jinan and Qingdao, and exchange views with local government officials.

