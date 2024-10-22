Park for China-Maldives friendship bridge inaugurated
COLOMBO, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A park commemorating the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge was recently inaugurated in the Maldivian capital of Male.
Maldivian Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Abdulla Muththalib and Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Wang Lixin attended the ceremony.
Muththalib said the park will awaken reminiscence of the fact that the bridge was built with the assistance of the Chinese government, and help promote friendship between the two countries.
The ambassador said that the bridge has brought about significant changes to the Maldives, facilitating the lives of local people and advancing economic development of the Maldives.
China will continue to support socioeconomic development of the Maldives, accelerate the implementation of aid projects in the Maldives, thus benefiting the Maldivian people, Wang said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's public security minister meets Interpol head, Ethiopian, Maldivian officials
- Maldives president celebrates 6th anniversary of China-Maldives Friendship Bridge
- Chinese FM holds talks with Maldivian FM
- Maldivian president meets senior Chinese political advisor
- Landslide victory of Maldives ruling party injects more certainty into China-Maldives ties
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.