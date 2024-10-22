Park for China-Maldives friendship bridge inaugurated

Xinhua) 11:15, October 22, 2024

COLOMBO, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A park commemorating the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge was recently inaugurated in the Maldivian capital of Male.

Maldivian Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Abdulla Muththalib and Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Wang Lixin attended the ceremony.

Muththalib said the park will awaken reminiscence of the fact that the bridge was built with the assistance of the Chinese government, and help promote friendship between the two countries.

The ambassador said that the bridge has brought about significant changes to the Maldives, facilitating the lives of local people and advancing economic development of the Maldives.

China will continue to support socioeconomic development of the Maldives, accelerate the implementation of aid projects in the Maldives, thus benefiting the Maldivian people, Wang said.

