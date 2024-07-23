Chinese FM holds talks with Maldivian FM

Xinhua) 09:25, July 23, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer on Monday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and the Maldives have continuously given each other mutual respect and support since the two sides established diplomatic ties 52 years ago. China-Maldives relations have been a good example of equality and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes.

Noting the two heads of state have agreed to China-Maldives relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership early this year and jointly build a community with a shared future for China and the Maldives, Wang said China is ready to work with the Maldives to actively implement the important consensus reached by the leaders, deepen political mutual trust, promote friendly exchanges at all levels, and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

Moosa Zameer said the Maldives believes that China's further comprehensive deepening of reform will bring more benefits to the world.

He noted that the Maldives firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to continue to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in economy, trade, finance, tourism, culture and other fields.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)