China delivers critical medical aid to Lebanon amid intensifying conflict

Xinhua) 08:37, October 22, 2024

Staff members unload emergency medical aid from China at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China delivered a batch of emergency medical aid to Lebanon on Monday, as the latter grapples with casualties from ongoing cross-border conflicts with Israel.

The shipment, consisting of 3,601 boxes containing anesthesia machines, tracheal intubation tubes, and surgical gowns, arrived at Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport. Chinese Ambassador Qian Minjian and Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad attended the handover ceremony.

Qian emphasized that the conflict has brought profound suffering to the Lebanese people, causing large numbers of casualties and displacement of refugees.

"China firmly supports Lebanon in maintaining national sovereignty, security, and dignity, and strongly opposes any indiscriminate attacks against civilians," said the Chinese ambassador, expressing hope that the emergency medical aid would help ease Lebanon's strained healthcare system.

Chinese Ambassador Qian Minjian (L) and Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad attend a ceremony to hand over emergency medical aid from China at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Abiad, speaking on behalf of the Lebanese government, expressed gratitude for China's timely humanitarian assistance.

He praised China's continued support to Lebanon, particularly noting previous aid during Lebanon's battles with the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the 2020 Beirut port blast.

China's contributions represent a significant gesture of solidarity with Lebanon, he added.

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2024 shows emergency medical aid from China at the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Since Sept. 23, the Israeli army has launched an intensive air attack on Lebanon, marking a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Israel intensified its raids and shelling in southern and eastern regions of Lebanon, as well as Mount Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Earlier this month, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation near the border with southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, since October 2023, clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces have resulted in more than 2,400 deaths and over 11,000 injuries.

