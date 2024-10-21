Mounting U.S. deficit hampers global economic development
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
The federal budget deficit was $1.8 trillion in fiscal year 2024 (from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024), which was $139 billion more than the shortfall recorded during fiscal year 2023, according to a report recently released by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office.
The report said the largest increase in outlays was for education during fiscal year 2024, followed by net outlays for interest on the public debt, which rose by $240 billion from last fiscal year to a total of $950 billion.
The huge deficit has worsened America's heavy debt burden. According to data from the website of the U.S. Department of Treasury, the federal government had over $35.7 trillion in federal debt as of Oct. 15.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan watchdog group in the U.S., said the federal government now borrows $5 billion daily, and interest payments are soaring.
The mounting U.S. debt not only threatens America's long-term economic growth potential but also hampers global economic development.
Photos
Related Stories
- 2 killed, 38 injured in flash flooding in U.S. New Mexico
- 7 killed in U.S. ferry dock collapse
- Native Americans call for action against violence, trafficking of indigenous women at annual parade
- 5 college students charged over fraternity hazing in U.S. Alabama
- Port strikes reveal longstanding U.S. plight on industry upgrade
- Ukrainian, U.S. presidents discuss defense issues over phone
- Pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao in good shape at Smithsonian's National Zoo
- Election betting markets in U.S. gain traction amid concerns
- News Analysis: Hurricane-induced IV fluid shortage exposes U.S. supply chain vulnerabilities
- U.S. hospitals struggle as storms worsen medical products shortages
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.