7 killed in U.S. ferry dock collapse
(Xinhua) 10:14, October 21, 2024
NEW YORK, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- At least seven people died from the partial collapse of a ferry dock on Sapelo Island in the U.S. state of Georgia on Saturday, according to local media.
It was reported that a gangway at the dock collapsed after being struck by a boat, plunging people who had gathered there for a celebration into the water.
Multiple people were taken to hospitals and authorities continued to search for survivors, said Tyler Jones, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Sapelo Island, a state-protected barrier island in McIntosh County, Georgia, is accessible only by boat.
