Olympic silver medalist Li Jiaman wins women's recurve gold at archery World Cup Final

Xinhua) 13:17, October 21, 2024

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympic silver medalist Li Jiaman won her first World Cup Final title in her debut at the season-ending tournament in Tlaxcala de Xicohtencatl, Mexico, on Sunday.

Li, a member of China's women's team that secured silver at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, dominated India's Deepika Kumari 6-0 in the final, capping off a successful season that included a women's team gold at the World Cup in Shanghai.

"I was just trying to get the best arrows out. I wasn't thinking too much about winning or losing," Li told World Archery.

The eight-player event saw Li start strong with a 7-3 victory over Angela Ruiz of Mexico before eliminating Olympic women's team gold medalist Jeon Hunyoung 6-2. In the final, Li opened with a narrow 27-26 win against Kumari, followed by a perfect 30, including an X, in the second set. Three 9s in the third set secured her spot at the top of the podium as Kumari struggled, totaling 25 with a disappointing 7.

Alejandra Valencia, the other Mexican archer in the women's recurve competition, delighted the home crowd by defeating Jeon 6-2 to take the bronze medal.

In the men's recurve final, Kim Woo-jin of South Korea concluded his 2024 season on a high note after winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics. The world No. 1 beat compatriot Lee Woo-seak 7-3 to claim his fifth World Cup Final title.

"First of all, I'm very happy. I will try to win not only these five times but many more in a row," Kim said.

Marcus D'Almeida of Brazil completed the podium with a victory over Matias Grande of Mexico in the bronze medal match.

