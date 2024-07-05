National Archery Tour takes place in NE China's Jilin

CHANGCHUN, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Chinese National Archery Tour has commenced in Liaoyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, featuring 58 athletes of 32 teams across the country.

The four-day competition, starting on Wednesday, has five events: men's and women's recurve individual, men's and women's recurve team, and recurve mixed team.

In the women's recurve team event, Jiangsu Team, Tianjin Team A, and Jilin Team A secured the top three positions. Meanwhile, Shandong Team, Shanghai Team A, and Guangdong Team led the men's recurve team standings.

"Many events are open to the public. Spectators can come to the venue and watch high-level sports events up close," said Li Yuping, director of the Liaoyuan Sports Bureau.

The recent rainy weather has posed additional challenges for the athletes.

"Rainy weather affects the flight of arrows, so we need to make timely adjustments during the competition. I think I did a pretty good job. I hope I can win a medal this time," said Long Xiaoqing, a member of the Tianjin Archery Team.

The Chinese National Archery Tour consists of three legs this year, with Huainan City of Anhui Province and Liaoyuan City of Jilin Province hosting the first two. Participants range from middle school students to seasoned professionals, reflecting the diverse age groups involved in the sport.

"I am very pleased that archery has gained increasing popularity, especially among the younger generation," said He Ying, deputy director of the Shooting and Archery Management Center of Jilin Province. "Nowadays, archery enthusiasts from schools and amateur clubs can also participate in the national tour to compete with professionals and improve together."

