Xi urges strategic missile troops to enhance deterrence, combat capabilities

Xinhua) 15:22, October 19, 2024

HEFEI, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country's strategic missile troops to strengthen their deterrence and combat capabilities and resolutely fulfill the tasks entrusted by the Party and the people.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while inspecting a brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)