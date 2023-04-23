Reading with Xi Jinping | The Alchemist

"The world lies in the hands of those that have the courage to dream and who take the risk of living out their dreams." This is a famous quote from Paulo Coelho, a renowned Brazilian writer.

Coelho's works have sold over 100 million copies worldwide. He has been put on par with Gabriel Garcia Marquez and has the largest readership as a Latin American writer. His O Alquimista (The Alchemist), first published in 1988, had 158 editions in Brazil over 12 years.

On July 16, 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping cited the famous quote from Coelho in a speech delivered at the National Congress of Brazil.

Unity, collaboration, development and revitalization are the dreams of the Latin American people from generation to generation. The "Chinese Dream" and the "Latin American Dream" are closely linked. Both sides should take the courage to pursue the dream and jointly make the dream come true, Xi said.

In The Alchemist, the shepherd boy Santiago followed the instructions of Melchizedek and the alchemist and constantly motivated himself to march toward his goal and never give up on his dream, eventually finding his dream treasure.

Both China and Brazil are influential major developing countries and promising emerging markets, and China-Brazil relations have become increasingly influential to the world.

Showing concern for the world and being persistent in pursuing dreams are personality traits people should possess. The courage to work hard and the talent to forge ahead are qualities that should be cherished.

