Xi's speech at welcome dinner by U.S. friendly organizations published

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States has been published.

Xi delivered the speech, titled "Galvanizing Our Peoples into a Strong Force for the Cause of China-U.S. Friendship," in San Francisco on Nov. 15 local time.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

