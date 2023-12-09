Home>>
Xi's speech at welcome dinner by U.S. friendly organizations published
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at a welcome dinner by friendly organizations in the United States has been published.
Xi delivered the speech, titled "Galvanizing Our Peoples into a Strong Force for the Cause of China-U.S. Friendship," in San Francisco on Nov. 15 local time.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
