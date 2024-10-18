China's service output up 4.7 pct in first three quarters

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added service output increased by 4.7 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

The value-added output of information transmission, software, and IT service sectors increased 11.3 percent, while that of catering and accommodation sectors expanded 6.3 percent year on year.

The index gauging the country's service industry output rose 5.1 percent year on year in September, increasing by 0.5 percentage points from that the previous month.

