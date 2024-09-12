Home>>
China to promote institutional opening up of services trade
September 12, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the ministry will push forward institutional opening up of trade in services.
The remarks were made by spokesperson He Yongqian at a regular press conference.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
