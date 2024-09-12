We Are China

China to promote institutional opening up of services trade

Xinhua) 16:38, September 12, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that the ministry will push forward institutional opening up of trade in services.

The remarks were made by spokesperson He Yongqian at a regular press conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)