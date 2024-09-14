Innovations reshaping China's service sector

Humanoid robots make heart-shaped gestures during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Technology-driven innovations are reshaping China's service sector, unlocking growth potential and offering greater efficiency.

Themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services opened in Beijing on Thursday. From unmanned logistics vehicles to digital finance, cutting-edge innovations on display offer a glimpse into the future of the country's service trade development.

Cainiao, China's e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba's logistics arm, showcased its latest unmanned logistics vehicle. Its ability to carry 500 to 700 parcels at one time significantly reduces the number of trips between destinations and courier hubs, thus increasing the efficiency of delivery and cutting costs.

The vehicle boasts an intelligent digital route planning and management system, allowing it to deliver to multiple destinations by simply binding waypoints on a mobile app, according to the company.

To facilitate cross-border trade, Chinese logistics firms and e-commerce platforms have established global digital networks and logistics infrastructure.

For instance, Cainiao is able to ship a parcel from China to over 14 countries in as fast as five working days. Likewise, JD Logistics, another leading logistics provider in China, has built nearly one million square meters of overseas warehouses to support both Chinese and local brands.

The company provides a seamless, one-stop solution from factories to international markets, said JD Logistics.

Beyond logistics innovations, digital finance solutions also a key highlight at the exhibition. For example, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China presented its AI-powered remote banking assistant, which optimizes customer experience and service efficiency by communicating with customers before connecting them to human agents.

Using large language models, it generates a summary of the customer's background and needs, enabling agents to handle inquiries more effectively while streamlining the process.

These innovations at the fair reflect trends in China's service trade, which has developed swiftly over the years with an expanding trade scale, optimizing structure, and continuously enhancing international competitiveness.

During the past decade, the average annual growth rate of service trade stood at 6.2 percent in U.S. dollar terms, higher than the global average and that of China's trade in goods over the same period.

In 2023, China's share of global service exports and service imports stood at 4.8 percent and 7.5 percent respectively, indicating huge growth potential.

"Currently, global service trade and service industry cooperation are developing in depth. The process of digital, intelligent and green development is accelerating," said Wang Dongtang, an official with the Ministry of Commerce, adding that service trade has become an important driving force for economic globalization.

