Scholz opposes tariff conflicts with China

Xinhua) 08:26, October 18, 2024

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz visits Bosch Hydrogen Powertrain Systems (Chongqing) Co., Ltd. in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday expressed his opposition to tariff conflicts, saying such conflicts lead nowhere.

BERLIN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday expressed his opposition to tariff conflicts while delivering a statement to the press in Brussels.

Scholz stressed that such conflicts lead nowhere and emphasized the importance of using the World Trade Organization to resolve trade disputes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the European Council meeting, Scholz reiterated his stance against escalating tariff tensions with China, a point he also made in a speech to the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, the previous day.

People visit the pavilion of Chinese carmaker Leapmotor at the 2024 Paris Motor Show during the media day in Paris, France, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

He noted that major German carmakers, along with 17 EU countries, oppose the imposition of tariffs on China.

While highlighting the need for Germany to boost its competitiveness in the electric vehicle market, Scholz emphasized that this should not be achieved through tariffs.

