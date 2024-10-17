China willing to continue to strengthen food security cooperation with all parties: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:33, October 17, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to continue to strengthen cooperation on food security with all parties and jointly build a world free from hunger, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing. Wednesday marks the World Food Day themed "Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future."

In recent years, food security has continued to plague the world due to factors such as regional conflicts, climate change and economic slowdowns.

When commenting on China's endeavor to safeguard global food security, Mao noted that China, as the world's largest grain producer, produces about one-fourth of the world's total grain output with less than 9 percent of global arable land, and feeds over 1.4 billion people.

At the same time, China attaches great importance to the issue of global food security, said Mao, adding that in recent years, China has continued to provide emergency food assistance to countries affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

China has also shared its agricultural experience and technologies to help developing countries improve their food production capabilities, Mao added.

"China has become the developing country with the most financial assistance, dispatching the most experts and implementing most projects under the framework of South-South cooperation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations," said Mao.

Noting that food security is one of the eight key cooperation areas of the Global Development Initiative, Mao said that China is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation on food security with all parties and jointly build a world free from hunger.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)