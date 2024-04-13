China's political advisors discuss foundations of food security

Xinhua) 10:57, April 13, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 17th biweekly consultation session held by the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a biweekly consultation session on Friday to discuss consolidating the foundations of food security.

The session was presided over by Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Noting that food security is among the country's most fundamental interests, Wang called on political advisors to focus on long-term problems and trends, as well as the challenges facing farmers and major grain-producing areas, and to put forward targeted and effective suggestions based on research.

He also stressed efforts to publicize the country's historic achievements in advancing the work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, and promote the policies rolled out by the Party and the country to benefit farmers.

Nine political advisors, two farmers and an expert spoke at the meeting, expressing the need to motivate farmers and major grain-producing areas, strengthen policy support, improve the agricultural insurance system, and build a modernized grain-industry system.

Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs gave briefings on pertinent matters and exchanged views with political advisors.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)