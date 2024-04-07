China launches campaign against illegal operations in meat industry

Xinhua) 10:56, April 07, 2024

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have launched a nationwide campaign to curb illegal operations in the country's meat industry, from cattle and poultry breeding to meat product manufacturing.

According to a circular jointly issued by the State Council Food Safety Commission, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), and other departments, the specialized campaign will target illegal slaughtering, manufacturing, and sales of pork, beef, mutton, chicken, and other meat and meat products.

Efforts will also be stepped up to monitor the use of illicit drugs on cattle and poultry as well as the handling of sick or dead animals, stated the circular made public by the MPS on Friday.

Meat product manufacturers that use unqualified raw materials or sell problematic products will face severe penalties, according to the circular.

