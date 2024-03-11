China resolutely cracks down overseas espionage activities targeting germplasm resources: state security authority

Global Times) 14:47, March 11, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 19, 2023 shows a villager drying harvested corns at Dongsheng Village of Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang has remained China's top grain producer for 13 consecutive years. The total grain output of Heilongjiang accounted for 11.3 percent of China's national grain output in 2022. (Photo: Xinhua)

"Grain is the foundation of the people and the nation, and a precious asset of the country," citing a proverb, the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) stressed food security in its latest article published on Monday, noting China has struck hard to cut off the "black hands" from overseas targeting the country's germplasm resources.

According to the article published on the ministry's official WeChat account on Monday morning, food security is an important component of national security, closely related to the overall well-being of the country. Throughout history, China has always placed great importance on food security in governing the country, accumulating a wealth of experience and wisdom.

National security agencies are resolutely implementing the overall national security concept and actively safeguarding national food security in collaboration with relevant departments, MSS said.

In recent years, national security agencies have cracked down various espionage activities related to food security, cutting off the "black hands" of foreign espionage targeting China's germplasm resources, preventing and addressing the risks of food security leaks, and ensuring the smooth implementation of the national food security strategy.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the country has emphasized the importance of "storing grains." There has been a focus on ensuring germplasm resource security, accelerating the revitalization of the germplasm industry, and advancing key core technologies related to germplasm resources, achieving self-reliance and self-sufficiency in agricultural science and technology, and ensuring the stability of grain production.

In recent years, China has enacted and revised various laws to protect food security, such as the Food Security Law and the Seed Law. These laws provide strong legal protection for establishing a comprehensive system for ensuring food security and strengthening the foundation of food security, the ministry said in the article.

Grain storage and security have been a longstanding priority in China, closely linked to national security and public well-being. The construction of secure grain storage facilities, smart grain storage facilities, green grain storage facilities, clean grain storage facilities, and beautiful grain storage facilities has been accelerated in recent years. These facilities serve multiple functions such as regulating the supply and demand of grains, stabilizing grain prices, protecting the interests of farmers and consumers, disaster relief, and maintaining social stability, better ensuring the fundamental need of "food is the first necessity of the people."

"A full granary ensures peace under heaven," the ministry quoted another Chinese proverb. Only by continuously strengthening the foundation of food security, building a solid defense line for national food security, and firmly holding the initiative of food security in our own hands, can we have the confidence to face various risks and challenges, and provide strong support for enhancing the security and stability of development in the new era, read the article.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)