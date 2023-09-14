Home>>
Cooperate with China to ensure global food security: IFAD President
(People's Daily App) 15:24, September 14, 2023
China has achieved great success in agricultural and rural development in the past decades, Alvaro Lario, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) told People’s Daily in an interview. Lario said the IFAD is looking forward to taking a leaf out of China's playbook to combat poverty and improve food security. He also vowed to boost cooperation with China to ensure global food security and accelerate global development.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Top legislator urges NPC deputies to contribute to food security
- Top legislature holds joint inquiry meeting on food security
- China proposes 8 tasks to ensure food security
- Chinese envoy calls for efforts to address root causes of food insecurity
- China mulls new legislation to safeguard food security
- Interview: China ramping up efforts to protect arable land and ensure food security: minister
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.