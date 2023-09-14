Cooperate with China to ensure global food security: IFAD President

(People's Daily App) 15:24, September 14, 2023

China has achieved great success in agricultural and rural development in the past decades, Alvaro Lario, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) told People’s Daily in an interview. Lario said the IFAD is looking forward to taking a leaf out of China's playbook to combat poverty and improve food security. He also vowed to boost cooperation with China to ensure global food security and accelerate global development.

