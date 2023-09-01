Top legislator urges NPC deputies to contribute to food security

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday urged deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) to give full play to their roles and actively contribute to the country's food security.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, made the remarks when he sat down with lawmakers to discuss a State Council report on the work for ensuring food security.

At the symposium, Zhao listened to the suggestions put forward by lawmakers on the topic and had discussions with them.

While hailing the massive accomplishments and historic transformation China has achieved in ensuring food security, Zhao noted that China's foundation for food security is not solid yet, and the country must not slacken its efforts in this regard.

Zhao urged lawmakers, especially those from the agriculture and agricultural sci-tech research sectors, to step up their efforts in policy communication to raise farmers' awareness of farmland protection and to enhance their motivation to grow crops.

Lawmakers who are large-scale grain growers or managers of farmers' cooperatives or leading agricultural enterprises should mobilize farmers to produce more quality grain, Zhao said, adding that lawmakers who are agriculture researchers should work for breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, and those who are agriculture technicians should step up agricultural skill promotion at the grassroots level.

Zhao called on lawmakers to conduct in-depth research on food security and put forward more suggestions to help solve problems and refine policies.

He also urged relevant departments to conscientiously handle the suggestions put forward by lawmakers at this year's NPC session held in March.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, talks with agricultural expert Zhao Zhihai at the end of a symposium in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2023. Zhao Leji sat down with deputies to the NPC to discuss a State Council report on the work for ensuring food security at a symposium on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

