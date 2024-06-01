China's food security law takes effect

Xinhua) 10:56, June 01, 2024

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's food security law began taking effect on Saturday, aimed at ensuring the supply of grain and related products.

The law, adopted by the top legislature in December 2023, comprises 11 chapters with provisions covering the whole process of grain supply, from production and reserve to circulation and processing.

In terms of grain processing, the law proposes efforts to encourage and guide the development of the industry and ensure the supply and security of grain processing products.

Grain processing operators must observe the relevant industrial standards and be held accountable for the quality and security of their products, the law stipulates.

China has attached great importance to food security as it feeds over 1.4 billion people with only 9 percent of the world's arable land. The law also includes provisions on the protection of arable land.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)