Chinese vice premier stresses strengthening industrial resilience, vitality

Xinhua) 08:34, October 17, 2024

CHANGSHA, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed boosting industrial resilience and vitality, and advancing the high-quality development in the manufacturing industry to better support the sustained economic recovery and growth.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hunan Province.

During the tour from Monday to Wednesday, he visited several enterprises in the cities of Zhuzhou and Changsha, and learned about their technological innovation, digital transformation, production and operation, as well as industrial development.

Noting that a strong and resilient manufacturing sector serves as a "ballast stone" for China's high-quality economic development, he stressed the need to solidify the foundation of traditional industries and strive to maintain the stable operation of key sectors.

Zhang also urged accelerating equipment renewal, actively promoting digital and green technologies, and supporting enterprises in their transformation and upgrading efforts to continuously improve their added value.

He called for advancing the innovative development and open cooperation of advantageous industries, including the railway transportation equipment and construction machinery sectors, while accelerating the growth of emerging industries to foster new drivers of industrial development.

