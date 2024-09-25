2,600 exhibitors participate in fair showcasing latest industrial development

Xinhua) 15:34, September 25, 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China is now home to 30 national-level manufacturing innovation centers and over 260 provincial-level manufacturing innovation centers, with the country persisting in its determined efforts to further boost its industrial development.

China has also built 421 national-level demonstration factories featuring intelligent manufacturing, according to the 24th China International Industry Fair, which is being held in Shanghai, China's financial hub.

The event kicked off on Tuesday and will run until Saturday, and has attracted the participation of 2,600 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions.

With a total exhibition area of 280,000 square meters, the fair features nine professional exhibitions, with themes including new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, robots and new materials.

Launched in 1999, the fair has become one of the most influential platforms for international trade, exchanges and cooperation on industrial scope.

