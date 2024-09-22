We Are China

2024 World Manufacturing Convention held in Hefei

Xinhua) 09:23, September 22, 2024

Visitors learn about a new energy vehicle at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

The 2024 World Manufacturing Convention opened Friday in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, highlighting the latest products and innovations in the manufacturing sector.

Diverse new ways of travel, such as straddle-type monorail train, unmanned electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, and new energy vehicles, etc., have drawn people's attention at the convention.

Visitors look at a model of a fully automatic hydrogen-powered train at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Visitors learn about a BYD Yangwang U9 at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Visitors learn about a concept car displayed at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Visitors look at a Hongqi EH7 new energy car at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Visitors learn about a multi-rotor electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Visitors learn about an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Visitors experience an unmanned sightseeing bus at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Visitors learn about a straddle-type monorail train at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A boy looks at a model of an intelligent electric multiple unit (EMU) at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Children pose for photos on a straddle-type monorail train at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)