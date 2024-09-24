Innovations at int'l manufacturing convention pave way for future industries

Qijiang-2 humanoid robot hands an orange to a visitor at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

HEFEI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 World Manufacturing Convention concluded Monday with a showcase of cutting-edge technologies and pivotal agreements that are set to drive the evolution of future industries.

The convention, which brought together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from across the globe, highlighted the critical role of innovation in shaping the next generation of manufacturing.

Throughout the four-day convention held in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, a total of 718 investment projects worth 369.2 billion yuan (about 52 billion U.S. dollars) have been signed, underscoring strong collaboration in fields such as artificial intelligence, green technology and advanced manufacturing.

Among the most notable was a partnership agreement between Hefei and Chinese drone maker EHang, which focused on the operations and sales of the company's passenger-carrying autonomous aerial vehicles in east China.

In addition, a cooperation agreement on the production of high efficiency cadmium telluride thin film solar cells was also inked at the convention.

This type of cell has a much lower production cost compared to crystalline silicon and other solar cells. Additionally, their spectrum is the most consistent with sunlight, allowing them to absorb some 95 percent of sunlight.

A highlight of the event was the display of several groundbreaking products and technologies that are poised to reshape the manufacturing landscape. Humanoid robots that can mimic human movements with remarkable precision were prominently featured.

One of the standout presentations came from the Anhui Provincial Key Laboratory of Humanoid Robots, which introduced the Qijiang-2 humanoid robot capable of performing delicate tasks such as folding clothes, opening bottles, wiping dishes and navigating uneven terrain.

"In the future, these humanoid robots will be able to adapt to both industrial production and elderly care scenarios, serving as robot workers and caregivers," said Liu Houde, director of the laboratory.

The convention not only served as a platform for technological advancements but also offered an immersive experience.

At the convention's outdoor exhibition area, visitors were enthralled by an unmanned sightseeing bus equipped with Shine Auto's self-developed autonomous driving technology.

They can either scan a QR code to board or reserve a ride through a WeChat mini program, with the option to disembark at multiple sightseeing stops.

"The future of automobiles will undoubtedly enter the era of autonomous driving. Cars are no longer just a means of transportation, they have also become intelligent mobile terminals, transforming into mobile spaces that make life better," said Zhou Ji, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

