Peng Liyuan extends congratulations to UNESCO award ceremony for girls', women's education

Xinhua) 08:30, October 17, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, sent a congratulatory message to the 2024 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Prize for Girls' and Women's Education award ceremony held on Wednesday in Paris, France.

In her message, Peng paid high tribute and extended best wishes to the award-winning organizations from Uganda and Zambia, saying that girls' and women's education has a bearing on their growth and development, the well-being of numerous families and the world's future.

She expressed the hope for every quarter to strongly support health education and digital education among girls and women, develop and gear science education more toward them, and help them attain better health conditions, digital skills and scientific literacy, particularly the competence to innovate and start up business, so as to contribute to advancing women's education and development in the new era.

Peng said that China has always attached great importance to the cause of girls' and women's education, actively pushing forward the global cause of women's education while continuously improving the educational environment for women in China.

Peng said that as a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, she is ready to work with every party in pooling efforts to achieve gender equality and advance the global women's cause.

The UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education, established by China in cooperation with UNESCO, is the organization's only prize for promoting girls' and women's education. It plays a vital role in publicizing the concept of gender equality in education and related good practices and in implementing gender equality as a global priority.

