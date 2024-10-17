EU nations in UNIFIL agree to exert "utmost" pressure on Israel

This photo shows the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) during their patrol in Marjeyoun, Lebanon, on May 26, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

ROME, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Sixteen countries of the European Union (EU) contributing troops to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have agreed to increase political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to avoid further incidents involving the mission.

This decision was reached after a videoconference led by Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu on Wednesday, amidst escalating clashes between the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The videoconference involved key EU nations, including Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, and Greece, among others.

This photo taken on Sept. 22, 2024 shows a UNIFIL patrol vehicle in Marjeyoun, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

These countries collectively condemned attacks on UNIFIL bases, which have endangered the safety of the mission's over 10,000 personnel coming from 48 countries, and urged Israel to take preventive measures to ensure no more such incidents occur.

The Italian defense ministry said in a statement that a key conclusion of the meeting was "the shared will to exert utmost political and diplomatic pressure on Israel, so that no further incidents occur." Meanwhile, the statement also stressed that Hezbollah cannot use UNIFIL personnel as a shield in the context of the conflict.

The call followed a series of IDF strikes on UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon since Oct. 9, which resulted in injuries to several peacekeepers.

Displaced people are seen in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 15, 2024. The total number of displaced persons in Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes has risen to nearly 1.2 million, according to a report has been released by the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Lebanese Council of Ministers recently. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Although Israel had asked UNIFIL to withdraw its troops within 5 km of the Israeli-Lebanese border, which would mean leaving all UNIFIL positions in south Lebanon, all countries contributing to the mission declined.

On Wednesday, the EU countries reiterated their commitment to maintaining a stable UNIFIL presence in the region and asserted that any changes to the mission's future should be decided collectively by the UN.

