Senior CPC official meets Australian Senate president

Xinhua) 13:25, October 16, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in Beijing on Tuesday.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening inter-party exchanges, deepening pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and promoting the development of the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)