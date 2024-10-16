China eyes further fruitful partnership with Australia: Chinese VP

Xinhua) 09:16, October 16, 2024

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in Beijing on Tuesday, noting that China is willing to work with Australia to build a more fruitful bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, Han said consolidating and developing bilateral ties serves the common interests of the two countries and is conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity, as both China and Australia are important countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Han said China is ready to work with Australia to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to build a more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute to peace and development in the region and the world.

Lines said she has felt the vitality and achievements of China's development during this visit, adding that the close cooperation between Australia and China benefits the people.

The Australian Senate is committed to promoting the sustained and steady development of Australia-China ties and the two countries being equal partners, Lines said.

