Xi inspects Zhangzhou in east China's Fujian

October 16, 2024

FUZHOU, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday afternoon inspected Dongshan County in Zhangzhou City, east China's Fujian Province.

He visited Aojiao Village of Chencheng Township, the Gu Wenchang memorial hall and the Guandi cultural industrial park.

During the visits, Xi learnt about local efforts to advance rural revitalization across the board, carry forward the revolutionary traditions and strengthen the protection of cultural heritage.

