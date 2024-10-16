Xi, Mongolian President Khurelsukh exchange congratulations on 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 12:20, October 16, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Wednesday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

