Heidu Mountain, a real-life Chinese ink wash painting in NW China's desert area

People's Daily Online) 15:50, October 15, 2024

Photo shows the scenery of Heidu Mountain, a mountain range that resembles a real-life traditional Chinese ink wash painting in Lenghu township, Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)

Heidu Mountain located in Lenghu township, Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, is known for its unique black-colored wind-eroded rocks known as yardang.

The towering mountain range stretches majestically, resembling a traditional Chinese ink wash painting. Due to its unique geographical location and geological features, many photographers flock to the area to capture its desolate, solitary, and coldly beautiful qualities.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)