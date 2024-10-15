Interview: Former Croatian deputy PM vows to further ties with China

Xinhua) 10:13, October 15, 2024

ZAGREB, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Ante Simonic, former Croatian deputy prime minister, expressed his commitment to strengthening Croatia's ties with China in a written interview with Xinhua on Monday.

"I will continue to build bridges of understanding and friendship between Croatia and China to further our ties," he made the remarks following his attendance at the 70th-anniversary celebration of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) in Beijing on Friday.

During the event, he was awarded the honorary title of Friendship Ambassador, which has been presented by CPAFFC since 1990 to recognize international individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting friendship between China and other countries.

Simonic, also former Croatian ambassador to China, described the title as "an extraordinary honor." He reflected on the two countries' relations, recalling the visit of CPAFFC President Yang Wanming to Croatia in May, which he described as "more than a formal exchange, but a new beginning" in bilateral relations.

He spoke highly of CPAFFC's mission that goes beyond forging agreements or alliances, saying it "touches the human spirit" and fosters unity in a divided world.

As founder and long-time president of the Croatia-China Friendship Association in Rijeka, Simonic has been dedicated to promoting cultural and social exchanges between the two nations.

He voiced a sense of responsibility in continuing to promote mutual understanding and expressed confidence in jointly creating "a future with unbreakable bonds."

Simonic previously received the Chinese Government Friendship Award in 2017, in recognition of his contributions to China's reform and development efforts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)