Seniors' Day celebrated across China

(People's Daily Online) 17:41, October 11, 2024
Elderly people repair blue-and-white porcelain products during a garden party held by a nursing home in Shanghai, on Oct. 11, 2024, Seniors' Day. (People's Daily Online/Gong Sha)

China's Seniors' Day falls on Oct. 11 this year. Many places across the country are celebrating the holiday by holding various activities in honor of elderly people.


