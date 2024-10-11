Seniors' Day celebrated across China

People's Daily Online) 17:41, October 11, 2024

Elderly people repair blue-and-white porcelain products during a garden party held by a nursing home in Shanghai, on Oct. 11, 2024, Seniors' Day. (People's Daily Online/Gong Sha)

China's Seniors' Day falls on Oct. 11 this year. Many places across the country are celebrating the holiday by holding various activities in honor of elderly people.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)