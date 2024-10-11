Home>>
Posters: China's achievements in elderly care services
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:08, October 11, 2024
Editor's note: Oct 11 marks this year's Double Ninth Festival, a traditional Chinese occasion honoring senior citizens on the ninth day of the ninth month in the lunar calendar. Official figures show China has nearly 300 million citizens aged 60 or above. Faced with population aging, the country is bolstering its commitment to providing better services for its senior citizens.
