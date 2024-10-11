China to host international congress on IP protection, innovative development

Xinhua) 09:49, October 11, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will host the 2024 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property (AIPPI) World Congress from Oct. 19 to 22 in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The theme of this year's congress is the protection and innovative development of intellectual property (IP) rights.

Hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the AIPPI, the event is expected to attract 2,259 delegates from 92 countries and regions, Yu Jianlong, deputy head of the council, told a press conference on Thursday.

It is the first time China will host the AIPPI World Congress, Yu said, noting that this reflects the international recognition of the country's historic achievements in IP rights, and that the congress will promote cooperation between Chinese and foreign IP industries.

The event will feature a range of activities, including special forums and court sessions where patent infringement cases will be heard, covering such topics as patents, trademarks and copyrights in the IP sector, according to the CCPIT.

AIPPI was established in 1897 and was among the first non-governmental international IP organizations. The AIPPI World Congress is held annually and has become one of the most well-attended and influential gatherings in the field of IP.

