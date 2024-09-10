International Copyright Forum opens in east China

Xinhua) 10:06, September 10, 2024

NANCHANG, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 International Copyright Forum opened on Monday in the city of Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, with the aim of advancing the high-quality development of copyright work to boost cross-civilization exchange and global cultural prosperity.

Held by the National Copyright Administration of China and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the two-day event will focus on topics such as the positive role that copyright protection plays in the continuation of traditional culture and related innovation, and in the sustainable development of creativity-driven industries.

The forum gathered more than 300 attendees, including officials of the WIPO and other international organizations, relevant officials of 41 countries, and representatives of the domestic and international copyright industries.

In their remarks, attendees have urged efforts to carry forward the cultures of different nations on the basis of solid copyright protection work, as well as efforts to promote the harmonious co-existence of different civilizations through international copyright cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)