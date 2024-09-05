China's IP conference to focus new quality productive forces

Xinhua) September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 13th China Intellectual Property Annual Conference will take place from Sept. 13 to 14 in Beijing, offering a platform for global innovation exchange and cooperation, the event's organizer said on Wednesday.

Themed "Intellectual Property (IP) Empowering New Quality Productive Forces," this year's conference will invite 150 guests from home and abroad to deliver speeches, said Liu Chao, head of the Intellectual Property Publishing House, at a press conference.

Liu highlighted an increase in participation from enterprises in patent-intensive industries, such as new energy, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, the Internet of Things, and those from emerging sectors, new business forms and models.

Multinational enterprises from the United States, Germany, Britain, Denmark and Japan will also participate in the conference to discuss topics on innovative development.

Topics on aligning with high-standard international IP protection rules, creating a market-oriented, law-based business environment that is internationally recognized, and promoting high-level openness will be discussed at the conference. Special emphasis will be placed on the international expansion of Chinese enterprises, particularly the challenges they face in protecting their IP rights while expanding globally, Liu added.

