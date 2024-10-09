In pics: 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:37, October 09, 2024

Andreeva Mirra of Russia hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xiyu of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Wang Xiyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Andreeva Mirra of Russia at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Andreeva Mirra of Russia celebrates during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xiyu of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Wang Xiyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Andreeva Mirra of Russia at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Andreeva Mirra of Russia hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xiyu of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Andreeva Mirra of Russia hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xiyu of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Wang Xiyu of China serves during the women's singles round of 64 match against Andreeva Mirra of Russia at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Wang Xiyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Andreeva Mirra of Russia at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Wang Xiyu (L) of China greets Andreeva Mirra of Russia during the women's singles round of 64 match at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Andreeva Mirra of Russia celebrates during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xiyu of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Wang Xiyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Andreeva Mirra of Russia at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Andreeva Mirra of Russia hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xiyu of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Andreeva Mirra of Russia hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Xiyu of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

