China's Zhang Shuai, Wang Xiyu eliminated in Wuhan Open first round

Xinhua) 09:48, October 09, 2024

WUHAN, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese players Zhang Shuai and Wang Xiyu were both knocked out in the first round as Wuhan Open entered the second day of the main draw on Tuesday.

Veteran Zhang Shuai lost 4-6, 4-6 to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, marking her fifth straight defeat to the opponent. In the first set, Putintseva took the initiative with strong attacks and took a lead of 5-2. Zhang managed to break back to see the score in 4-5. In the tenth game, Zhang was broken again, losing by 4-6.

In the second set, Zhang was broken again in the first game and lost the set also in 4-6. Putintseva will challenge the 15th seed, Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic in the next round.

Wang Xiyu was swept by Mira Andreeva and also stopped in the first round. Wang saved six break points in the first set and forced the match into a "tiebreaker". In tiebreaking, Wang made consecutive mistakes when holding a break advantage, giving away the opening set.

Both players held serve in the first six games of the second set, but Wang lost four points in a row and was broken in the seventh game. Andreeva took advantage and won the set by 6-3. In the next round, Andreeva will face her sister Erika, which will be their first Tour meeting.

On Wednesday, the top ten seeded singles players will all come on court. 5th seeded Chinese player Zheng Qinwen, Paris Olympic champion, will face wildcarder Cristian, Yuan Yue will challenge 3rd seeded Jasmine Paolini. The top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on Czech player Katerina Siniakova.

