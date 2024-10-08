Highlights of 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 09:06, October 08, 2024

Yuan Yue of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Clara Burel of France at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Clara Burel of France hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Yuan Yue of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Yuan Yue of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Clara Burel of France at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Clara Burel of France hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Yuan Yue of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Clara Burel (R) of France and Yuan Yue of China shake hands after their women's singles round of 64 match at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yuan Yue of China celebrates after winning the women's singles round of 64 match against Clara Burel of France at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yuan Yue of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Clara Burel of France at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Clara Burel of France celebrates a score during the women's singles round of 64 match against Yuan Yue of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Clara Burel of France serves during the women's singles round of 64 match against Yuan Yue of China at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Yuan Yue of China celebrates a score during the women's singles round of 64 match against Clara Burel of France at the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen (C) attends the opening ceremony of the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen (C) attends the opening ceremony of the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen (C) attends the opening ceremony of the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen greets spectators during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)