China honors foreign experts with Friendship Award

Xinhua) 10:20, October 01, 2024

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin delivers a speech at the awarding ceremony of the 2024 Chinese Government Friendship Award at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. Shen presented the Friendship Award to the honorees here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday conferred the 2024 Chinese Government Friendship Award on 100 foreign experts working in the country in recognition of their contribution to China's development.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin presented the Friendship Award to the honorees, pledging to provide a broad stage and more convenience for foreign experts working and living in China.

Shen said foreign experts have made outstanding contributions to China's modernization drive, which the Chinese people will always remember.

China will comprehensively advance the Chinese modernization and attract talents from all over the world, Shen said, noting that China will further deepen reform, and continue to improve the support mechanism for recruiting overseas talents.

"We sincerely hope that foreign experts will continue to contribute to the cause of Chinese modernization and jointly write a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between the Chinese people and people of other countries," she said.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin presents the Chinese Government Friendship Award to a Belarusian expert at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. Shen presented the Friendship Award to the honorees and delivered a speech at the awarding ceremony here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

