National competition for seafood cooking skills held in South China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:06, September 30, 2024

Photo shows mouthwatering seafood dishes during a national competition for seafood cooking skills held in Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

A national competition for seafood cooking skills was held in Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Sept. 26, 2024.

Over 110 chefs showcased their culinary prowess with more than 200 dishes during the competition. What a flavor feast!

